New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, saying that both the PM and the HM, themselves, are ‘infiltrators.’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said, “India belongs to everyone, is it someone’s personal property? Everyone here has the same rights. Mr Modi, Mr Shah, you both are infiltrators yourselves. Your home is in Gujarat and you came to Delhi, you too are migrants.”

#WATCH Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury:.. Hindustan sab ke liye hai, ye Hindustan kisi ki jageer hai kya? Sabka samaan adhikaar hai. Amit Shah ji, Narendra Modi ji aap khud ghuspetiye hain. Ghar aapka Gujarat agaye Dilli, aap khud migrant hain. pic.twitter.com/zrCaSfPF7v — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

This is not the first time he has made such a controversial remark. In August, while targeting the government over the abrogation of Article 370, he had accused it of turning Kashmir into a ‘concentration camp.‘

The Congress leader’s remark comes amid a raging controversy over the NRC, which the government has promised to implement across the country. Speaking in Rajya Sabha recently, Home Minister Shah, a vocal advocate of the exercise, had said that there is no provision in the NRC that says that people of certain religions would be excluded from it. He had also promised that all genuine citizens of the country, irrespective of their religious identity, would figure on the list.

He, however, has been challenged by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who, on the day he made the aforementioned speech in the upper house, reiterated that she will not let the NRC take place in the state.

19 lakh applicants, including Hindus, were excluded from the NRC list in Assam, which was published on August 31. The state’s ruling BJP, the party that is headed by the Home Minister himself, has proposed that the list be scrapped and the exercise be carried out afresh.