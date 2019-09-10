New Delhi: Days after more than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Maharashtra government has identified land in Navi Mumbai to build the state’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants, reports said.

“The process to identify the land for the detention centre was started in July when the Union government sent instructions to all state governments in this regard,” Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), Home, was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The home department of Maharashtra had last week wrote to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, seeking a three-acre plot in Nerul for the detention centre.

Thought the exact location of the centre is not yet known, but reports suggest that the plot has a structure which was till recently used by an NGO.

The model detention manual released by the government states that every city or district which has a major immigration post must have a detention centre.

“There are a large number of illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshi,” an official from the home department in Maharashtra told a news daily.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in July said that his government will ensure that all illegal immigrants are identified and deported.