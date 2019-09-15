New Delhi: Hours after the Assam NRC Final List 2019 was published online, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the move and said if the TMC chief wanted to keep Bangladeshis and do their politics, she should try to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

“Mamata Banerjee’s bad days are about to come and she should change her language. If she wants to do politics with the support of Bangladeshi people, she should go to Bangladesh. It will be good if she becomes Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she has the courage for it,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Appreciating the move over NRC in Assam, the BJP MLA said it will also be implemented in West Bengal and those who do not qualify as India citizens should be sent to their home with respect.

“NRC will be implemented in Bengal and all Bangladeshis will be given two packets of food and will be sent to their home respectfully,” he said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has been vociferously opposing the NRC exercise in Assam and had earlier said that she will not allow that to happen in West Bengal.

In a strongly-worded message sent on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out against the practice of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and called it a ‘fiasco’ adding that it exposes those trying to extract political mileage from it.

“The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation,” she had earlier said.

Mamata’s reaction came on the day when the final NRC list was released, leaving out over 19 lakh people to fight long legal battles to prove their Indian citizenship.