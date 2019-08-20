New Delhi: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be published on August 31, as mandated by the Supreme Court, but the government could consider consider corrective measure, including a legislation–— if questions were raised over it, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Everyone and anyone has the right to raise questions in a democracy, after the publication of the NRC on August 31. If corrective steps are warranted, we will consult on whether any further decisions need to be taken,” CM Sonowal told reporters after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday.

On July 23, the Supreme court extended the deadline for the final publication of the NRC in Assam from July 31 to August 31. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had passed the order on a plea filed by the Centre and Assam government for extension of the deadline.

Meanwhile the Assam CM also expressed hope that the publication of NRC would be a peaceful exercise. “As everybody knows the publication of NRC will be carried out on August 31 based on the order by the Supreme Court. Everything had remained peaceful when the first draft of the NRC came out. The people put forth their demands then too, this time also things will happen peacefully with the support of the people,” he asserted.

Earlier while addressing the state on Independence Day, the Assam CM had stated that his government is committed to protect all genuine citizens. “We hope that NRC will be a historic document that does not include names of any foreigner and exclude any genuine Indian.”