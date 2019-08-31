New Delhi: Upset over the exclusion of over 19 lakh residents, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has decided to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against the final list of the National Register of Citizen (NRC).

“We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and discrepancies in this NRC,” AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said while addressing a press conference.

Furthermore, he added that the final figure of exclusion did not reach near the figures officially announced by the authorities on various occasions.

The AASU is a signatory to the Assam Accord, a 1985 document that provided for “detection, deletion and deportation” of illegal foreigners from Assam.

Earlier in the day, the citizens’ registry was released online in Assam wherein over 19 lakh people were declared foreigners while 3,11,21,004 people were named as Indians.

Notably, the NRC has immense significance for the people of Assam as the state witnessed a six-year-long movement between 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.

The NRC updation process was started in the state on orders of the Supreme Court in 2013. It is being carried out by the Registrar General of India and is being monitored by the apex court.

The process of NRC update in Assam differs from the rest of the country and is governed by Rule 4A and the corresponding Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

“These rules have been framed as per the cut-off date of March 24 (midnight), 1971 decided as per the Assam Accord. The process of receipt of NRC application forms started at the end of May 2015 and ended on August 31, 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 people applied for it through 68,37,660 applications,” said a statement issued by the NRC authorities on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)