New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and the party’s West Bengal in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that the exercise would be carried out in the state and no Hindu would have to ‘leave the country.’

The development comes after the Chief Minister, on Monday, accused the BJP of spreading panic over NRC, saying that it would not be implemented in West Bengal. According to reports, eight NRC-related deaths have taken place in the state thus far.

On Wednesday, speaking at an event in state capital Kolkata, Vijayvargiya said, “As the BJP’s national general secretary, I can assure you that NRC will be implemented in West Bengal. I can also assure you that not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.’

Further, without naming the Chief Minister or her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP leader said, “Those who are trying to mislead the masses on NRC will not succeed.”

Despite state government’s assurances that there will be no NRC in the state, on Tuesday, people lined up outside government and municipal offices in Kolkata and across West Bengal for necessary documents.

In her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on September 19, too, Mamata, a vocal critic of the NRC exercise, ‘clarified’ that the exercise is not needed in West Bengal.

1.9 million people were missing from the final NRC list in Assam, which was published in August 31. However, since many Hindus, too, were left off the list, the state’s ruling BJP ‘rejected’ saying that it would approach the Supreme Court against the list.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been a vocal campaigner for the NRC and has repeatedly referred to illegal immigrants as ‘termites.’