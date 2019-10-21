New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again reiterated her stand against implementing the NRC in her state, saying it is not needed in the state and it will destroy the peace of the state.

“No one can remove citizens from their own states. West Bengal does not need the NRC and it will surely not be implemented here. I believe in all religions and no citizen will have to leave their place, whether they are Bengali or from any other religion,” she said in Kolkata.

Saying that West Bengal is a place of peace, Banerjee said the peace will be destroyed once the NRC is implemented in the state.

“It is our democratic right to live in our nation when we are casting our votes here. Bengal is a place of peace and the NRC will destroy that peace, I strongly oppose this. Our government was with you, and will be with you forever,” she further added.

Last month, the West Bengal CM also spoke against implementing the NRC in her state, saying the move will not be brought to her state.

“NRC will not come to Bengal. Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal. People who have been living in Bengal for so many years, they’ll stay here the same way. BJP is promoting it as a political tool,” Mamata said in Nabanna.

The statement from the CM comes a day after she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and clarified that NRC was not needed in West Bengal. “He (Amit Shah) did not say anything about NRC in West Bengal. I have already clarified my stand that NRC is not needed in West Bengal,” Banerjee had said.