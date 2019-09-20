New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated that the National Register of Citizen (NRC), the exercise for which was conducted in Assam recently, will not be brought to her state.

Further, she urged the people of West Bengal to check if their names are included in the voter list as the list is being renewed.

“NRC will not come to Bengal. Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal. People who have been living in Bengal for so many years, they’ll stay here the same way. BJP is promoting it as a political tool,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata as saying in Nabanna.

“Voter list is being renewed, so I would urge you to check whether your name is in the voter list or not,” she added.

This comes a day after Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and clarified that NRC was not needed in West Bengal. “He (Amit Shah) did not say anything about NRC in West Bengal. I have already clarified my stand that NRC is not needed in West Bengal,” Banerjee had said.

In a written letter to the Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee had also mentioned that at least 19 lakh people were left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Earlier this, Amit Shah had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was not limited to Assam and that anyone living illegally in India would be sent away from the country.

Notably, the final NRC list, which was published on August 31, excluded 19 lakh people. On this, the Home Minister said that those excluded would get a chance to argue their case in a tribunal.