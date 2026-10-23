NRI housing loan case: ED raids 13 places in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at 13 locations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh in a money laundering case involving alleged fraudulent NRI housing loans.

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NRI housing loan case: ED raids 13 places in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh | Image: X

ED Raids: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out several searches at as many as 13 locations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh on Friday. The raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering case linked to fraudulent NRI housing loans. These loans were allegedly taken using forged documents. Joint teams of the ED, police and other security forces carried out searches on Friday morning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the premises of suspects linked to the case.

ED Searched Antriksh Promoters, Sunshine Infrawell Over Suspected Financial Irregularities

The entities covered in the search operation are Antriksh Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd and Sunshine Infrawell Pvt Ltd, the officials said. As per the officials privy to the development, the operation is aimed at gathering evidence related to the suspected financial irregularities and tracing the money linked to the alleged offence.

ED Probing Alleged NRI Housing Loan Fraud

The investigation relates to alleged fraud involving housing loans intended for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), with forged documents allegedly used to obtain the loans. The federal agency is investigating the alleged role of the entities involved in the money laundering as well as the amount of the suspected fraud.

ED Can Seize Documents, Digital Evidence Under PMLA

ED has powers to seize documents, digital evidence related to the case during the search operations.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at 29 premises across Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with an alleged ‘pump and dump’ share manipulation scam. It had frozen Rs 200 crores in trading accounts as part of its ongoing investigation.

ED officials carried out raids on October 16 in Mumbai and Nashik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Bhavnagar under the PMLA, 2002.

The central agency seized several incriminating documents, digital devices, records of share transactions and property documents during the raids. During the searches, ED identified clusters of family-linked beneficiaries of the scheme.

ED said the beneficiaries had purchased shares of the targeted scrips at low prices using preferential warrants.

(with ANI inputs)