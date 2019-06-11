Nripendra Misra and PK Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary and given cabinet minister rank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister, it said.

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister, the ministry said.