New Delhi: Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday put in a request to be relieved of his official duties, with the Prime Minister accepting the same.

However, he requested Mishra to continue for two more weeks which means that the latter will be officially relieved from his assignment only in the second week of September.

In a statement, Misra said, “It’s been a privilege to serve the country under PM Modi ji. Deeply grateful to him for this opportunity&complete confidence he placed in me. Time now for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes&national interest.”

In his place, former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Sinha, a 1977 batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, on Friday superannuated as Cabinet Secretary and was succeeded by Rajiv Gauba.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi thanked Misra for his services and guidance during the former’s first days in New Delhi.

Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2019

Misra, who like his successor Sinha is a retired Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, served as both Fertilizer and Telecom Secretary of India. After his retirement from service, he took over as the chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in March 2006, an office he held for three years before stepping down.

In 2014, he was appointed by the newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Personal Secretary and was given the status of Cabinet Minister. However, to appoint him, the government had to amend the TRAI Act, 1997, as one of its provisions prevented a former TRAI chairman from holding any office in the Central Government or any state or union territorial government. In June 2019, he was re-appointed as the PM’s Personal Secretary after Modi’s re-election.

During his tenure, he was considered one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country.