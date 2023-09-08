60% NRIs From US, Canada, Australia, Singapore Wants To Return To India Post-Retirement; Here’s Why

New Delhi: At least 60 per cent of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore are considering returning to India after retirement, a recent survey by SBNRI, a FinTech platform, showed. According to the survey, 37 percent of Canadian Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are confident about spending their retirement years in their homeland. This sentiment is shared by 33 percent of NRIs residing in Australia, and 23 percent in the UK and the US. Factors influencing this decision include the cost of living, cultural familiarity, family and social ties, healthcare facilities, and investment prospects, all aligning with their long-term financial objectives.

The survey added that India is an emerging global hub for startups with momentous manufacturing capabilities, financial services and technology advancements. It is formulating a strong strategy to stabilise its economy. This has made a whopping 72% of NRIs believe that India has a stable investment avenue for its inhabitants as well as non-residents.

Here’s Why The NRIs Wants To Settle in India

The Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience in the wake of the global pandemic, and this has caught the attention of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in these countries. The allure of India for NRIs lies in the financial benefits it offers. NRIs can earn in foreign currencies and easily convert their income to invest and save in India. India’s emergence as a global start-up hub, coupled with its strong manufacturing capabilities and advancements in financial services and technology, has contributed to its appeal. Factors such as the cost of living, cultural familiarity, family and social connections, healthcare facilities, and investment opportunities have also played a role in NRIs’ decisions to consider India for their golden years. The survey indicated India’s evolving financial landscape and more attractive investment opportunities reinforce its position as a promising retirement haven for its diaspora, especially from countries such as Australia, Singapore, the USA, the UK, and Canada. Financial assets are a crucial component of NRIs’ long-term financial goals. The survey shows that 56% of US-based NRIs and 44% of Canadian NRIs have started investing in India to support their retirement plans. Additionally, 35% of NRIs from the UK and 45% from Singapore are also making financial preparations and investments for the same purpose.

This survey encompassed the perspectives of 100 NRIs.

