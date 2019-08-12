New Delhi: As a precautionary measure to ensure peaceful celebrations on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval undertook an aerial survey across the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Doval circled over the Srinagar including downtown, Soura, Pampore, Lal chowk, Hazratbal, also of Pampore, Budgam, as well as South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Awantipora to overlook the security situation as the valley celebrated Eid amid restrictions in the state.

Officials said that Police chief Dilbag Singh and Army commanders also undertook separate aerial visits of various parts of the Kashmir Valley and came at the conclusion that the situation was absolutely fine.

Subsequently, he also visited Anantnag and Eidgah locality, accompanied by his aides and senior police officers, to meet and interact with the people. Doval’s move that surfaced on the internet, was sharply criticised by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who also opposed the abrogation of Article 370.

NSA Doval has been camping in Kashmir Valley since August 6 to review the security situation in the state. He had also directed the officials to ensure supply of essential food items and provision of emergency assistance on a priority basis.

Eid Prayers Concluded Peacefully Across Vally

Eid prayers were held peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, said officials. In Jammu, over 5,000 offered prayers at Eidgah while similar large gatherings were there in the province. However, there have been some minor localised protests of a routine nature at a few places, the J&K administration said in a statement.

“This is not unknown in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. There have been some isolated incidents of stone pelting, again at an insignificant level. Police handled these locally and dispersed the protesters. There are no major injuries barring 1 or 2 individuals,” it added.

The statement said restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last week were eased from Saturday onwards in a calibrated manner, balancing the requirements of facilitating the public and preventing mischievous elements from creating trouble.

“In other parts of the state, restrictions were completely lifted in five districts of Jammu and limited to the night in five districts of Jammu. Similar local relaxation was done in the nine other districts of Kashmir based on local assessment of the situation,” it said.

It said removal and tightening of restrictions is a local exercise by the police and district administration based on their assessment of the need to maintain public order and peace.

The statement said restrictions on connectivity continue as a result of security requirements.

“However, people are being facilitated to contact their relatives and children outside the state through widespread deployment of help lines at convenient locations such as the District Commissioner’s office, police stations and police posts. Thousands of calls are being every day from these places. Over 5000 calls were made in one day in Srinagar,” it added further.