New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday lambasted at Pakistan for supporting terrorism while addressing a national conference by NIA in Delhi. “If a criminal has the support of a state, it becomes a great challenge. Some of the states have mastered this, in our case Pakistan has made it as an instrument of its state policy,” Doval was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Acknowledging NIA’s role against terrorism, Doval further said that the impact that NIA has been able to make against terrorism in Kashmir is more than any other agency. As per news agency ANI, Doval further said, “One of the biggest pressures that have come on Pakistan today is because of the proceedings of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it has created so much pressure on them that probably no other action could have done.”

At the meeting, the Inspector General of National Investigation Agency Alok Mittal on Monday noted that fresh case has been registered against the Sikhs for Justice based on their anti-India activities and a social media campaign through which they are trying to radicalize Sikh youth. Referring to an incident last year, Mittal said that five persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after finding out that the accused were radicalized through ‘Referendum 2020’ propaganda.

Speaking on the terror activities in Punjab, NIA IG Alok Mittal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “There have been continuous efforts from across the border to revive terror activities in Punjab. 16 arrested for targeted killings in 8 cases, Khalistan Liberation Force was found to be involved. Funds from UK, Italy, France and Australia were sent for this.”

As per news agency ANI, Mittal also said, “In the main case of terror funding in J&K, chiefs of proscribed organizations & top separatist leaders have been arrested and chargesheeted. None have got bail so far. They were being funded from Pakistan High Commission, through remittances and hawala transfers.”

National Investigation Agency(NIA)'s national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/ Special Task Force underway in Delhi. MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, NSA Ajit Doval, NIA DG YC Modi, former IB Special Director and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi present pic.twitter.com/UVBAP4LzIR — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

Till date 127 people have been arrested in ISIS-related cases, including 33 from Tamil Nadu, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Kerala and 14 from Telangana, said Alok Mittal adding that in three of these ISIS cases from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the accused have admitted that they were radicalized by Zahran Hashim’s videos. It must be noted that Hashim is the mastermind of the Easter day bombings in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of JMB’s increased presence in various states across India, NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi as quoted by news agency ANI said, “We noticed that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) increased their activities in Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Names of 125 suspects have been shared with related agencies.”

The National Investigation Agency’s two-day national conference comprising chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad or Special Task Force began on Monday in Delhi. It was also attended by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, NSA Ajit Doval, NIA DG YC Modi, former IB Special Director and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, stated news agency ANI.