New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed the Kashmir issue, stated a report.

According to a report, sources informed that the one-on-one meeting between Ajit Doval and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Salman (also known as MBS) occurred for about two hours. The discussion covered many bilateral issues and also touched upon the status of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, added the report.

On the same day, he also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These meetings were scheduled as part of Doval’s visit to the two Middle-east nations namely United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.