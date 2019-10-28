New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday lashed out at Pakistan for spreading false propaganda about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir while addressing a delegation of European Parliament members, stated sources, according to news agency ANI.

Briefing the delegation, the NSA further said that the J&K government has put in all the efforts required to ensure the normal functioning of the economy as well as the educational institutions. Referring to the current scenario in J&K, sources quoted by news agency ANI said, “He (Ajit Doval) briefed that there are no restrictions on movement, 100% landline and mobile telephones are functional. There’s no shortage of essential supplies. All hospitals are functional.”

Besides providing a historical perspective on the Kashmir issue, Doval also briefed on how Article 370 promoted secessionist tendencies and proved to be a roadblock to the application of progressive laws of Indian Union in J&K, stated sources quoted by news agency ANI. A report further said that the EU delegation was also briefed about the cross-border terrorism coming from across India’s border.

Meanwhile, the delegation comprising over 25 European Union MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to J&K on October 29. Soon after the meeting, PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, “Fruitful interactions with MPs from the European Parliament. We exchanged views on boosting India-EU ties, the need to come together to fight terrorism and other issues. I spoke about steps being taken by the Government of India to boost ‘Ease of Living.’” Later on Monday evening, the EU delegation met the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.