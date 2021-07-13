NEET 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG 2021, will begin at 5 pm on Tuesday. All medical aspiring candidates can visit the official website —ntaneet.nic.in and fill the online application. Earlier on Monday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a fresh schedule for NEET UG 2021, according to which the medical entrance test will be held on September 12.Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam on September 12, Application Process to Begin on Tuesday Through NTA Websites

“The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s),” Pradhan tweeted yesterday. Also Read - NEET-UG 2021: When Will NTA Announce New Exam Dates? Important Update Medical Aspirants Should Know

He added, “To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured.” Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: BIG Update For Medical Aspirants Demanding Clarity on Exam Dates

The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

Earlier, the NEET was scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021.

NEET-UG 2021: Follow these steps to fill the online application form

Visit the official website — ntaneet.nic.in

Tap on the link which says “Fill Application Form”

You will be directed to the registration page

Click on “New Registration”

Note down the Application Number

Upload required documents

Make payment

Take a printout for future use

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2021

Last year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

From the last year, the admissions to MBBS course in 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, are also being made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

The test will be offered in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.