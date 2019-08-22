New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of multiple exams including UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-December 2019, JEE Main 2020 April and May and NEET 2020 exam. The schedule is available on the official website nta.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to access the schedule.

The notification read, “All examining bodies are requested to avoid these dates for conducting any Public Examination so that these examination dates do not clash and candidates do not face any inconvenience.

“NTA has established a countrywide network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across India to familiarise aspiring students. All students have an opportunity to practice and have the first-hand experience of taking “Computer Based Test (CBT)” before the exam. 4000 Schools/ engineering colleges with computer centres will be available on every Saturday/Sunday starting from 1st September, 2019 and more Schools/ engineering colleges with computer centres will be added in time to come. The candidates can choose the nearest TPC. This facility is available free of cost as a support measure, especially for candidates hailing from remote and rural areas. The experienced, qualified and professional Nodal Officer and staff available at the TPC will help the candidates so that they become familiar with the CBT mode of examinations,” it continued.