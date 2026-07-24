NTA takes big step amid student protest at Jantar Mantar, plans to recruit senior, young professionals through UPSC Pratibha Setu portal

In a major organizational revamp following widespread student demonstrations over exam irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is filling key leadership and research positions using UPSC's Pratibha Setu portal.

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New Delhi: Police personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, (PTI NEWS)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has kicked off a major institutional restructuring to strengthen its operations and recruitment process. By notifying key senior professional positions and onboarding young talent through its dedicated Pratibha Setu portal, the agency is actively modernizing its organizational framework. This decisive drive marks the first concrete step toward executing the strategic recommendations submitted by the expert High-Level Committee, which is chaired by Professor K. Radhakrishnan to reform and bolster the testing body. Here are all the details you need to know about the recruitment update of NTA’s academic and measurement science functions.

Key appointments for NTA’s academic and measurement science functions

These roles are aimed at strengthening key areas, including academic assessment, operations, cyber-security, and vigilance within the agency. The general manager for assessment research and development and psychometrics will head NTA’s academic and measurement science functions. This position will oversee item banks, normalisation methodology, equating procedures, and innovative pilots on computer-adaptive testing and AI-assisted assessment.

The role requires a doctorate in psychometrics, educational measurement, statistics or a related field, along with substantial senior leadership experience in testing organisations.

Another key appointment is the general manager for test centre network and operations, who will manage NTA’s extensive network of test centres across more than five hundred cities and select international locations.

Responsibilities include maintaining high standards for empanelment, capacity planning, accessibility for candidates with disabilities, and smooth examination-day coordination with state and district authorities.

Also read: RAF launches probe into action on Delhi student protestors amid pellet gun allegations

The general manager for Information Security, who will also serve as the Chief Information Security Officer, will be responsible for protecting all NTA systems, networks, and data.

This critical role involves ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, the Information Technology Act, and CERT-In guidelines, while operating a round-the-clock security operations centre.

Also read: Big action in NEET paper leak case, centre sacks 47 NTA officials amid student protest at Jantar Mantar

The general manager for vigilance, investigation and forensics will lead internal enquiries into malpractices, develop digital forensics capabilities, and coordinate with central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Intelligence Bureau, and state police under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

In a parallel initiative, NTA has opened engagement for sixteen young professionals through the Union Public Service Commission’s Pratibha Setu portal for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)