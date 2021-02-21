New Delhi: In a first, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is planning to start a premium hydrogen fuel bus service on Delhi to Jaipur route. Giving a boost to green mobility, the plan for the upcoming bus service was announced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways along with R. K. Singh, the Union Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, during the “Go Electric” campaign to spread awareness on the benefits of e-mobility and EV Charging Infrastructure as well as electric cooking in India. Also Read - Leopard Spotted in NTPC Premises in Greater Noida, Operation to Trap it Launched

Currently, a study for the bus service is underway to test the viability of fuel cell buses for the intercity commute, and no timeline for the bus to start plying the roads has been announced yet. Even though, similar bus services were tested in metro cities like Mumbai earlier, this bus service will be the first of its kind in India to be used for intercity commute. Also Read - NTPC to Give Rs 1,363 Crore Rebate on Fixed Charges to Discoms