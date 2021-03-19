New Delhi: The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that as per the guidelines if a woman is objectified through “nude or morphed photos” then social media company has to remove it within 24 hours. The Minister said this while replying during the Question hour. Also Read - Fact Check: Will Social Media Accounts be Verified Through Phones in 3 Months? Know Truth Here

He also said that internet imperialism was unacceptable in the country and the government will not allow monopoly over it. Also Read - Guidelines Have Been Issued to Curb Misuse of Social Media Platforms, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

He also clarified there was no threat of impacting elections in the country as the ministry was working in close association with the Election Commission. Also Read - WhatsApp's Fate Hangs in Balance as New Rules Require to Identify Originator of a Message | EXPLAINED

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that any content which is anti India or disturbs public order should be removed within 36 hours as per the new guidelines while Social Media companies have been asked to verify the users so that no fake news is spread or hate content is posted. He said this would be voluntary and the government has no role in it.

The Minister said that the government was open to criticism and there was no restriction on it.

Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil asked the Minister as to how the user would be identified if the profile was fake, the minister said, “The onus was on the company”.