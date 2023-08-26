Home

Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS Services Suspended In Nuh District Till Aug 28 Amid Call For ‘Shobha Yatra’

The administration fears that mobile internet services and bulk SMS can be misused to mobilise mobs who can cause “serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism.

Nuh: Mobile internet and bulk SMS services will remain suspended in Haryana’s Nuh for two days due to law and order concerns after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced to hold ‘Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra’ on August 28. The government announced the decision apprehending spread of rumours through social media by anti-social elements ahead or during the rally called to be held on Monday. The administration fears that mobile internet services and bulk SMS can be misused to mobilise mobs who can cause “serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”

“It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals,” the order dated August 26 read.

The Haryana government had earlier too suspended the mobile internet services in Nuh after the breaking out of communal clashes. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Earlier on Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner had written to the ACS (Home) bringing to his notice that there is a call from ‘Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’ for a ‘Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra’ on August 28 in the district and there is an apprehension of misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace.

”Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all the mobile internet and bulk SMS service in Nuh district to avoid any untoward situation,” the DC wrote, requesting the ACS (Home) to issue necessary directions.

