Home

News

India

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Seer From Ayodhya Stages Protest After Being Stopped At Sohna Toll Plaza

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Seer From Ayodhya Stages Protest After Being Stopped At Sohna Toll Plaza

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Gurugram: Amid tight security in Haryana’s Nuh ahead of a Shobha Yatra called by the VHP, a seer from Ayodhya was on Monday stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was trying to enter the city to take part in the religious rally. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. "I have come here from Ayodhya…The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go… pic.twitter.com/m1Dv76xkna — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

“The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also,” says Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES