Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Nuh Shobha Yatra: Seer From Ayodhya Stages Protest After Being Stopped At Sohna Toll Plaza

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Seer From Ayodhya Stages Protest After Being Stopped At Sohna Toll Plaza

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Published: August 28, 2023 11:22 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Gurugram: Amid tight security in Haryana’s Nuh ahead of a Shobha Yatra called by the VHP, a seer from Ayodhya was on Monday stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was trying to enter the city to take part in the religious rally. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said the administration has stopped them and is not allowing them to move ahead with the rally.

Also Read:

Trending Now


“The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also,” says Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.