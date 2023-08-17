Home

Nuh Violence: Bittu Bajrangi Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Bajrangi was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Police Station on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, officials said.

New Delhi: A court in Haryana’s Nuh district on Thursday sent notorious cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar to a 14-day judicial custody. Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the communal violence which rocked Nuh district and other adjoining parts of Haryana earlier this month.

Bajrangi was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh’s Sadar Police Station on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, officials said. The right-wing extremist was produced in a Nuh court on Thursday from where he was sent to judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad district, a senior police officer said.

#UPDATE | Bittu Bajrangi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody https://t.co/YmYgFTuFdH — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

A Nuh Police spokesperson said that eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi’s possession.

According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with some of his unidentified supporters, had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened an ASP Kundu-led police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and ‘trishuls’ to Nalhar temple.

Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad Police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was accused of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public.

Bajrangi has no ties with Bajrang Dal: VHP

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) disassociated itself from Bittu Bajrangi, stating that the Nuh violence-accused has no ties with the Bajrang Dal– the youth wing of the VHP.

“Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate,” the VHP said in a statement.

Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31, police said. He was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him and 15-20 others at Nuh’s Sadar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by a Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru from Faridabad and taken for questioning.

The FIR against Bajrangi and the others has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded illegal weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that also spread to nearby regions.

(With PTI inputs)

