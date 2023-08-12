Home

Nuh Violence: Jamiat Hails Sikhs, Khap Panchayats For Promoting Communal Harmony

Khap Panchayats have shown the path for making the country the cradle of peace and unity once again, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said.

Police personnel stand guard outside a mosque during Friday prayers, in violence-hit Nuh district, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday lauded the role of Khap panchayats, social organisations and Sikhs among others who helped restore communal harmony following communal clashes which rocked Nuh and adjoining parts of Haryana earlier this month.

Khap Panchayats have shown the path for making the country the cradle of peace and unity once again, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said in a statement. The cleric also welcomed the efforts of social organisations, Sikhs and people of Haryana who helped restore communal harmony amid Nuh clashes which broke out on July 31.

‘Sectarian conspiracies exposed’

Madani said they not only expressed complete solidarity and sympathy with the Muslims of Mewat, but also “exposed the conspiracies of the sectarian forces.”

He said this has not only encouraged the “oppressed Muslims of Mewat but also foiled the dangerous conspiracy to accuse the community for creating an atmosphere of religious extremism”.

‘Police watching as mute spectators’

However, Madani accused the police of acting as mute spectators while rallies calling for boycott of Muslims are allegedly taken out in presence of the cops. “Rallies are being held in the presence of the police in support of sectarian groups in which they are calling openly for an economic boycott of Muslims, but the ruling party is neither doing anything in the state nor in the Centre to stop this evil trend,” Madani said.

He also claimed that the police were making “arrests of Muslim youths”.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram. Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state.

SMS, Internet Services Barred

On Friday, the Haryana government extended till Sunday the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh where conditions are “still critical and tense”.

An official order issued on Friday evening extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district till 11.59 pm of August 13, to prevent disturbance of peace and public order.

According to an order issued by Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Friday, “It has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district”.

However, it emphasised that the order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, voice calls, and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial and financial interest of the state and basic domestic needs of individuals.

A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes, police said.

Besides, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Friday.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia said that so far 59 FIRs have been registered in the district in connection with the Braj Mandal violence case and 218 people arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

