Mobile Internet Suspended In Haryana Districts Till Aug 5; Govt Shifts 2nd IRB Battalion Headquarters To Nuh: Top Development

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Gurugram: Locals look at burnt items at a shop which was set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these areas till August 5. “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and Intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts,” the order said.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. The official notification further reads that the decision has been taken in view to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services,” the order reads.

The suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (only bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls, has been ordered in the jurisdiction of district Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district, it said.

Haryana govt to shift 2nd IRB battalion headquarters to Nuh

The Haryana government decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from police complex Bhondsi to Nuh district to meet “imminent operational exigencies” of maintaining law and order and peace and security. An order in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday had sought four additional companies of central forces following communal clashes in the state, and said a battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana — 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kauhsal issued orders that Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, should proceed to Nuh immediately to provide guidance to the deputy commissioner there for maintenance of law and order in the district and to coordinate with the state headquarters. Joshi has also been asked to maintain headquarters at Nuh till further orders.

VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a demonstration in Noida, demanding monetary aid for the families of two Bajrang Dal members who, according to the group, lost their lives in the clashes. Despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly of more than four people, the demonstration proceeded in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where heightened security measures are in place due to the tensions in the neighbouring state.

Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

