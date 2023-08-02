Home

‘Gurugram Is Completely Safe’: SIT Formed, Role Of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar Being Probed, Says DGP On Haryana Communal Unrest

The DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew has been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh. Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence, the DGP added.

Gurugram: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed after incidents of violence following Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, near Badshahpur in Gurugram district, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_02_2023_000069B)

Gurugram: An SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed, state police chief P K Agrawal said on Wednesday. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Wednesday, the DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew has been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh. Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence. Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police force has been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration, he said.

A special investigation team will be formed to probe all cases of violence. If there was any conspiracy, it will also be investigated and the guilty will not be spared. The role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar is also being investigated, Agrawal said.

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspects arrested. More than 100 suspects have been detained for questioning, the Haryana DGP said.

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad Stage Protests

Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence in the Nuh. The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk.

The turn of events led the Haryana government to imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in some parts of the state. Peace committee meetings were also held to quell tensions while the leaders have appealed for peace.

#WATCH | Bajrang Dal workers hold protest at Delhi’s Ghonda Chowk against Nuh violence; police barricades in place to control the crowd Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a protest call against the recent violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh pic.twitter.com/caHbLS5VEA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

What led to clashes in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday?

Tensions gripped Haryana’s Nuh on Monday after clashes broke out during a religious procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The incident led to the death of six people, including two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, and one imam, identified as Maulana Mohmmad Saad. Meanwhile, mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday (August 2) to contain the “intense communal tension”, the Haryana government said. Additional forces from neighbouring districts were dispatched. A day after the clashes in Nuh, a mob on Tuesday set fire to a restaurant and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram’s Badshahpur. The mob ransacked shops belonging to a particular community and chanted “Jai Shri Ram” in front of a mosque in the area. The Badshahpur market was shut down following the violence.

