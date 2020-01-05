New Delhi: A day after BJP’s toll-free number to register support in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act went viral for all the wrong reasons, Union minister Amit Shah clarified that the number belongs to the BJP — only BJP.

“Since yesterday rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix. Rather, it is BJP’s toll-free number,” the Union minister said addressing party cadre in Delhi.

Apart from Netflix, which Netflix too denied in a tweet, the number became a mischievous excuse on Twitter. No one actually believed that the number belongs to Netflix, but as Amit Shah mentioned it in his address, it took a differently hilarious turn.

Netflix ke alawa dusre walo ke baare me ni bataye 😂😂 — Chronological Fakeer (@AlterFanaticHue) January 5, 2020

And this man isnt even aware of whats happening within his own organization! — Ajay KAPPS (@ajkapps) January 5, 2020

@AmitShah ji joke samjjo..that was sarcastic..Noone in the universe is as witty as the Indian RW😂😂 — Pagan Socrates (@Pagan_Socrates) January 5, 2020

On January 3, the BJP released the toll-free number. It went viral on January 4 as several ministers shared the number on social media urging people to show their support. “This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law,” said BJP leader Anil Jain.