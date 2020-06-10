New Delhi: The number of Delhi’s containment zones soared up to 237 as six new areas were added to the list. Also Read - After Bending The Curve Initially, Northeast Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases; 2 More Deaths Reported

The newly added lists are:

1. Classic Apartments in Dwarka’s sector 22 (southwest district)

2. Shalimar Bagh Flat NO 1 to 58 in AD Block

3. Parts of Block A and B of Rana Pratap Bagh (Northwest district)

4. WZ 247 in Naraina (New Delhi)4

5. Gali No 11 (in parts) in North Delhi's Sant Nirankari Colony.

North district has the highest number of containment zones (35), followed by South (33), Southwest (32), West (31), Northwest (22), East (19), Central (17), Southeast (16), New Delhi (15), Shahdara (14), Northeast (3).

Among these 237 zones, 200 are active and curbs are being de-escalated in the rest 37 zones.

Nizamuddin Basti has been declared a non-containment zone recently. It became a containment zone on March 30, after the Markaz congregation came to light. Delhi’s posh residential area defence colony is now a containment zone after several cases were reported from this area.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the national capital may see its own case count reach 5.5 lakh by July 31 at the current rate of doubling of cases of 12.6 days, from nearly 30,000 at present. He, however, said the central government officials have maintained there was no community transmission of the novel coronavirus virus in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is “not known” in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported. He also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever, has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has, however, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.