New Delhi: To ensure women safety in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Bus marshals will be deployed in all buses in Delhi from tomorrow for safety of public, specially women. About 13,000 bus marshals have been recruited for this. pic.twitter.com/p8JZjWErC0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

The announcement comes a day ahead of the roll out of the AAP government’s scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Addressing a gathering of newly-recruited bus marshals at the Tyagraj Stadium, he said, “Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses.”

“We are committed to boost security of women in Delhi. And, I don’t think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world,” the chief minister further added.

10 percent of the marshals deployed are women.

To assert his government’s commitment to boost women security, Kejriwal had in September announced deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the DTC and cluster buses plying in the national capital. He had also appealed to the home guards to protect the women in buses with all sincerity.

Besides this measure, the AAP Government is also started the project of installing 25 lakh CCTV cameras across the city and 2.10 lakh street lights for safety of women and residents of Delhi.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year, the Delhi CM has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters.