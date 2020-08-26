New Delhi: Expressing concerns over the sudden rise in the number of the cases in Delhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the number of tests being done in the capital will be doubled. But the situation is under control, the CM said. Also Read - 'It Has Been Banned': Delhi Judge Objects to Use of Chinese App 'CamScanner', Asks Lawyer Not to Use It in Future

"If you see other factors, all other numbers are in control. The number of deaths has gone down. The number of people getting cured is also high. We have available beds also. Only the number of Corona cases has slightly gone up," the CM said.

Talking about a new trend, the CM said many people who get cured of COVID-19 show some symptoms even after they test negative. "Even our minister Satyendar Jain had breathing trouble after he got cured. So we will monitor patients who are getting cured of COVID-19. We will give them oximeter," the CM said.

Emphasising on the need of testing and isolating, the CM said, “Delhi people have become confident, which is a good sign. But this confidence should not turn into complacency. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Also, go to any government hospital if you feel you have the symptoms.”