New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma on Sunday withdrew her statement. Nupur Sharma said, "It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings." Her statement comes hours after the BJP suspended her from the party's primary membership over alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

Nupur Sharma wrote on her Twitter handle: "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi.

“I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings–Nupur Sharma.”

The BJP had on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

Earlier today, the BJP had distanced itself from the controversial comments saying it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities”.