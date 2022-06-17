Mumbai/New Delhi: A Mumbai police team has been on the lookout for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Delhi, however, she is said to be untraceable, reports NDTV quoting sources on Friday. A Mumbai Police team that is in Delhi to question Sharma couldn’t find her, she has become untraceable, they said.Also Read - Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: BJP All Set For Tough Fight With AAP to Win MLA Seat

The team, from Pydhonie police station here, is in the national capital for the past five days as it needs to physically hand over summons to Sharma to appear before police and to look into other aspects of the probe, an official said. The Mumbai Police have enough evidence to arrest the former BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra Home Ministry sources have said, according to the NDTV report.

An FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 in connection with the objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad she made during a television news channel debate. She has been summoned to appear before Pydhonie police on June 25 at 11am for recording of statement, the official added.

