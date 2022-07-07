New Delhi: Trouble mounted for Nupur Sharma, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as Kolkata Police issued yet another notice to her, asking her to be present for questioning at Narkeldanga Police Station under the city police’s Eastern Suburban Division on July 11. For the unversed, this is the third notice issued to Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, which led to tension and violence in different parts of the country, including some minority-dominated pockets in West Bengal. Besides, several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had officially protested and demanded an apology from the party for Sharma’s contentious statement.Also Read - TERROR Pattern: Umesh Kolhe's Brutal Killing In Amravati 'Self Inspired' from ISIS

‘Appear on July 11 Without Wasting Much Time’

Speaking to PTI, a police officer said that Sharma was asked to appear before Kolkata Police officers "without wasting much time".

"Nupur Sharma has mailed us seeking some more time for appearing before our officers citing security reasons. But we do not think there is any possibility of an attack on Sharma. We have asked her to appear as soon as possible," the officer said.

Earlier, Sharma was served 2 notices but she avoided both on grounds of security threat apprehensions following which the city police had also issued a lookout notice against her. City police sources said that multiple complaints have been registered against Sharma in different police stations alleging that her controversial comments have disturbed the peace in different pockets of the state. Now it is to be seen whether she will appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on Monday or again express her inability to appear on the same grounds.

Mamata Demands Nupur Sharma’s Arrest

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a public programme, had been vocal about Sharma’s arrest. “Why should not the person whose comments created tension be arrested. Many people are now criticising her after the Supreme Court had taken a strong stand against her controversial comments. However, our stand has been very clear on such issues since the beginning and we have zero tolerance towards those who try to divide people. Previously too there had been efforts to create communal tension in the area through circulation of fake videos,” the chief minister said.

Motion Condemning Nupur Sharma Passes in Bengal

Already, a motion condemning Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments has been passed in the West Bengal Assembly.

Soon after Sharma’s controversial comments went viral, there was severe tension in several minority-dominated pockets in West Bengal in districts like Kolkata and adjacent Howrah, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

Clashes erupted between the agitators and police in which Domjur police station in Howrah district was attacked, police vehicles were torched and several police personnel were injured. Internet services were suspended in several areas.

(With Agency Inputs)