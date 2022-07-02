New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court rebuked suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet, Delhi Police said on Friday it had already issued a notice to her on June 18, and questioned her the same day. Notably, she was booked after she made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.Also Read - Withdraw 'Adverse Remarks' By Supreme Court Against Nupur Sharma: Petition Filed Before CJI Ramana

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Sharma on June 18 and her statement was recorded as per the law.

“A notice under Section 41A of the CrPc was served to Nupur Sharma and her statement was recorded as per the law on June 18,” Malhotra told IANS. At the time of filing the FIR, DCP Malhotra had said: “We have lodged an FIR for allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations detrimental to maintenance of public tranquility.”

SC’s Strong Remarks Against Nupur Sharma

The police’s reaction came hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the suspended BJP leader, saying that Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ has set the entire country ‘on fire’ and her ‘irresponsible’ remarks shows that she is ‘obstinate and arrogant’. “She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing… She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country,” the court said.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala also flagged the Delhi Police’s ‘inaction’ in the Nupur Sharma case. The bench added that on her complaint, a person was arrested but despite multiple FIRs she has not been touched by the Delhi Police.

“When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you… That shows your clout,” the bench observed during the hearing. The two-judge bench was hearing a plea moved by Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs lodged against her to Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)