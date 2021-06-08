Thanjavur: In a shocking incident, a portion of the left thumb of a two week- old baby girl was allegedly severed when a nurse removed the Intravenous Line (IV line) using scissors in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur on Tuesday. Following the incident, the baby’s father said that the thumb got cut “due to the nurse” and requested appropriate action against her. Meanwhile, a doctor has performed a surgical procedure to get the severed part attached to its original position, he said. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

Speaking to the media, Dr. G Ravikumar, Thanjavur Government Medical College Dean, said the baby shuddered while the Intravenous Line was removed by the nurse using scissors, and the tip portion of the thumb, starting from the middle, got cut. “We have started an inquiry,” he told journalists, adding that a committee has been formed to look into the matter. The nurse has gone on leave and appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry, he added. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi Urging to Cancel All Entrance Exams, Including NEET 2021

On the probability of the successful reattachment of the severed portion of the thumb to its right position following the surgery, he said, “we will be able to know after two-three days. At least two days we should not disturb. There are chances.. we are waiting. We will examine the baby.” Also Read - Govt Must Conduct Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams Even If It Gets Delayed, Says Kamal Haasan

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the baby was ready to be discharged, he said, answering a question. The inquiry panel comprises of senior doctors and the nurse would be questioned, he said. The entire sequence of events, leading to the thumb portion getting cut, would be ascertained and appropriate action taken, based on the outcome of the inquiry, he said.

(With PTI inputs)