Independence Day: Who Are The ‘Special Guests’ Attending Ceremony At Red Fort?

Fifty nurses, along with their families, are among nearly 1,800 persons invited as "special guests" to listen to PM Modi's address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Independence Day, also known as Swatantrata Diwas, holds paramount significance in India’s history as it signifies the nation’s liberation from over 200 years of British colonial rule. The day fills all Indians with immense pride and is celebrated with a deep sense of patriotism. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, recounting the untold stories of freedom fighters and highlighting the recent advancements the country has achieved. Among the nearly 1,800 individuals invited as “special guests” at the Red Fort to listen to PM Modi’s address, fifty nurses, accompanied by their families, will be present.

The Special Guests

Nurses, farmers and beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme are invited from across the country to attend the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort. These 1,800 special guests are being invited as part of the central government’s initiative to invite people from all walks of life.

As India completes 76 years of Independence, the central government has invited sarpanches of ‘Vibrant Villages’, farmers, fishermen, teachers, nurses, labourers involved in building the Central Vista project and khadi sector workers among others to attend the grand event.

“Around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on 15th August this year,” the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

BRO Workers Are Also Invited

This year, the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi will include invitations to the Border Roads Organisation workers, as well as those who contributed to the Amrit Sarovar Projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, along with their spouses.

PM-KISAN Beneficiaries

As special guests, two recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Maharashtra will have the opportunity to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort on August 15, 2023. Among the approximately 1,800 individuals invited to hear the Prime Minister’s national address from the Red Fort, fifty beneficiaries of the scheme and their families will be present. Other invitees to the Independence Day function include teachers, farmers and fishermen.

Nursing Staff

“It is good that the nursing profession is being recognised. After Covid, people have become more aware of the importance of nurses in running hospital services,” said Nidhi Bela, a senior nursing officer at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Nidhi is among the special guest who has been invited to attend the celebrations with her family.

Savita Rani, employed as a nursing officer in the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, is another individual who has received an invitation. She was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu on Nursing Day for her exceptional contributions during the Covid-19 crisis.

Assistant nursing superintendent at Hindu Rao Hospital, Veermati, who has also been invited to the August 15 celebrations, played a key role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic presented challenging times. We eased the situation through our dedicated efforts, sometimes even making personal sacrifices. I’m pleased that the government acknowledges our contributions by inviting us as special guests for this esteemed event,” said the 56-year-old.

In line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, the central government has taken the initiative to invite individuals from diverse backgrounds across India to participate in the celebrations.

