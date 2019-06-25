New Delhi: Contractual nursing officers of the central government from various hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday held a protest outside the residence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that they have been sacked without reason.

The protesters include officers from Safdarjung hospital, RML hospital, Lady Hardinge hospital, Kalawati hospital among others. Sitting in resistance, they claimed that they have been terminated from their services suddenly while there is a need for nearly 5000 staff in the hospitals.

One of the protesters told news agency ANI, “Why are we being terminated if staff is needed? They are using a policy of use and throw. We had come here yesterday too but we were told that the minister is not here. The same happened today. We’ll protest at Safdarjung till we’re given a letter of joining.”

This comes just a week after the nationwide protest across hospitals showing their support to the colleagues in West Bengal who went on a strike after two interns at Neel Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Hospital in Kolkata suffered severe injuries after being attacked by relatives of a deceased patient on June 11.

In Delhi, all services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital were suspended except the Emergency wards, intensive care units and labour wards.