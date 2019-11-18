New Delhi: Nusrat Jahan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat was admitted to a Hospital in Kolkata after she complained of breathing problems. The actress-turned-politician has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Gleneagles and will be discharged from the hospital later today, her spokesperson Abhishek Majumdar reportedly said.

Earlier several reports had stated that Nusrat was taken to the hospital following medicine overdose. She was seen partying with friends at her husband Nikhil Jain’s birthday on Saturday, reports had alleged. However, her family members and team have strongly rejected the reports, saying that the actress has a a record of Asthma in the past as well.

“Dear friends, Nusrat has been admitted in Hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a record of Asthma in the past as well. We wish her a speedy recovery & request kind co-operation of the Media”, a statement issued by her team read.

Nusrat Jahan had contested he maiden Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. She had defeated her nearest rival and BJP leader Sayantan Basu with a huge margin of 350,000 votes.

Earlier this year, the TMC MP had hit the headlines after she was spotted in the Ashtami celebrations at a pandal in Kolkata. She was also seen playing the traditional ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol.