Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing and playing the dhak, a traditional instrument played during Durga Puja, on the occasion of Ashtami at Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha on Saturday.

Wearing the traditional white saree with a red border, the Bengali actress visited the Suruchi Sangha pandal with her husband, Nikhil Jain. After offering prayers to the Goddess and performing Aarti, the couple was seen taking blessings from the priest.

Soon after performing prayers, the actor-turned-politician was seen dancing to the beat of the dhak along with a group of women and later she also moved on to showing off her drumming skills.

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan dances as well as plays the ‘dhak’ at Suruchi Sangha on Durga Ashtami today. https://t.co/NjDsqmc0KF pic.twitter.com/7UqYWQ2EL9 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Last year too, Jahan celebrated the festival in a similar manner, however, she was criticised for taking part in Durga Puja celebrations. She was accused of insulting her religion by a Muslim cleric and was even asked to change her name and religion as “she is defaming Islam and Muslims by her actions”.

The leader also stoked a controversy just before the Durga Puja celebrations last year after she posted photos of herself dressed up as Goddess Durga on her Instagram handle. Soon after posting the pictures, the parliamentarian received death threats on social media. She also had to face abuses with the choicest of expletives by radical Islamists from both India and Bangladesh.