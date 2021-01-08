New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the rumours surrounding her marriage with Nikhil Jain, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan said that she is not going to comment on any report pertaining to her relationship. If reports are to be believed, the TMC leader’s marriage with Nikhil has hit the rocks due to her closeness with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta. Moreover, the duo (Nusrat and Yash) also went on a trip to Rajasthan, adding fuel to the fire. Also Read - Will Convene Assembly Session to Pass Resolution Against Centre’s Farm Laws, Says Mamata Banerjee

How did Nusrat and Yash React?

"The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone," Times of India quoted Nusrat as saying.

Yash Dasgupta asserted that he has no clue about Nusrat's personal problems. "I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat's marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it," the leading daily quoted the actor as saying.

Notably, Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in 2019 in Turkey. A fatwa was issued against her for wearing sindoor by Islamic clerics. They had also criticised her for not marrying a Muslim man.