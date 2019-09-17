New Delhi: Days after Pakistan denied second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the prime objective was to ascertain his well-being.

“Our objective was to seek access to him to ascertain his well-being,” Jaishankar said, adding, “Seeking access to him was one step in eventually providing that remedy which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has mandated, and finally finding a solution which would bring an innocent person back to his country.”

EAM: On Kulbhushan Jadhav issue, our objective was to seek access to him, to ascertain his well-being. Seeking access to him was one step in eventually providing that remedy which ICJ has mandated&finally finding a solution which would bring an innocent person back to his country pic.twitter.com/d84Vn63S9k — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

The union minister said that ascertaining Kulbhushan’s well-being is a priority at this point.

“We had to look at a variety of factors and see what is most import thing to put at this time to ascertain his well-being. We thought to ascertain his well-being is a priority at this point and we wanted to begin proceedings however unsatisfactory they may be,” he said.

EAM: We had to look at a variety of factors & see what's the importance you put at this time to ascertaining his well being. We thought ascertaining his well being is a priority issue at this point & we wanted to begin proceedings however unsatisfactory they may be. https://t.co/zbUS1y3gfX — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

He said whether Pakistan carried out in letter and spirit what the International Court of Justice wanted them to do, I think it is obvious to all.

The statement from the International Affairs Minister came at a time when Pakistan last week denied second consular access to Jadhav saying, ‘there is no second meeting’.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had on September 12 said it will not grant India the second consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “There is no other meeting. There would be no second consular access to Jadhav”.

Earlier this month, India had got first consular access to Jadhav in 3 years with Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad meeting him for 2 hours. The move from Pakistan came after the ICJ asked the country to follow the Vienna Convention.