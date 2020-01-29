New Delhi: Soon after the JDU expelled senior party leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma for anti-party activities, both the leaders on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying they are now free from the increasingly untenable responsibilities.

“Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost,” Pavan Varma said in a tweet.

He further stated that Nitish Kumar can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the chief ministership of Bihar without any reference to party’s constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in the past and the directions and actions of his ally BJP.

“I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short-term political gain. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology,” he added.

Attacking further JDU chief, Varma said that he can now pursue his political ambitions without any problem.

Prior to this, Prashant Kishor also took to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar for the decision. “Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you,” Kishor said in a tweet.

The expulsion of Kishor and Varma from the party comes after both the leaders repeatedly questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Earlier, Varma had also questioned the JDU’s alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls.