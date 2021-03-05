New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued fresh guidelines and said all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders need take special permission from the Central government if they want to carry out any missionary, ‘Tabligh’ or journalistic activities in the country. The Home Ministry said that the guidelines are part of the ‘brochure’ published by it in 2019 and were recently consolidated and notified. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre, States Discuss Fresh Spurt in Cases; Nationwide Lockdown on Cards Again?

Issuing rules for OCI cardholders, The Home Ministry in its notification said the OCI cardholders are entitled to get multiple entry lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose but "required to obtain a special permission or a special permit from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer or the Indian Mission to undertake research and to undertake any missionary or Tabligh or mountaineering or journalistic activities".

It also said that the OCI cardholders have parity with Indian nationals in the matter of tariffs in air fares in domestic sectors, entry fees for visiting national parks, national monuments and museums in India.

The Home Ministry further added that it is necessary for OCI cardholders to take a special permit to undertake internship in any foreign diplomatic missions or foreign government organisations in India or to take up employment in any foreign diplomatic missions in India or to visit any place which falls within the protected or restricted or prohibited areas as notified by the central government or competent authority.

The guidelines from the Home Ministry comes as more than 2,500 Tablighi Jamaat members found residing at the organisation’s headquarters in Delhi despite guidelines and orders issued against large congregations of people in March last year when the nationwide lockdown was in force following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Following the vent, nearly 233 foreign Tablighi workers were arrested for violations of visa rules and many of them were blacklisted, putting a ban on their future visit to India.

Tablighi Jamaat workers, both foreigners as well Indians, indulge in preaching tours across the country also known as ‘Chilla’ in which a volunteer of the organisation travels for 120 days to various parts of the country and stay in local mosques where they inform the neighbourhood people about their activities besides holding special prayers.

The Home Ministry said the OCI cardholders are exempted from registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) for any length of stay in India, but they have to inform the FRRO or FRO concerned through email whenever there is a change in permanent residential address and in their occupation.

The notification from the Home Ministry also added that they have parity with Indian nationals in the matter of tariffs in air fares in domestic sectors in India, entry fees to be charged for visiting national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, the national monuments, historical sites and museums in India.

