New Delhi: In a development that will concern Delhiites, cab drivers will hold a one-day strike on November 11 to protest against ban on surge pricing during the odd-even scheme, which came into effect for the third time in the national capital on Monday and will continue till November. The news comes even as netizens on Tuesday complained of surge pricing by Ola and Uber, a charge denied by the two cab aggregators.

As many as eight different unions representing cab drivers have taken the decision to go on a strike on Monday, which will be the second Monday of the current odd-even scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi said, “With surge pricing not being there during this odd-even, cab drivers are working very hard but are not being able to make any extra money. Drivers are getting the normal fare despite operating at peak hours with high traffic.”

“As a result, many drivers are bearing losses in driving their cabs,” he added.

He further said that cab fares were less than those of auto rickshaws and hence cabs should also have similar fixed fares. “If our fares are fixed, we can go home after working for 10 hours, instead of working for 14-15 hours everyday to make a living.”

The implementation of the odd-even scheme comes amid a pollution crisis in the national capital, which has triggered an intervention by the Centre and also invited the ire of the Supreme Court. Chief Secretaries of four states-Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-will on Wednesday appear before the top court in connection with the issue.