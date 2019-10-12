New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made some announcements regarding the odd-even scheme in the national capital, where, next month, it will be implemented for the third time, between November 4-15.

In a briefing, the Chief Minister said that privately-owned CNG vehicles will now have to comply with the scheme, ending the exemption for private CNG cars which was in place during the two previous times the scheme was implemented in Delhi. However, the scheme will not be applicable during the weekend, an exemption that carried on from the two previous times.

Also, women drivers, like earlier, will be exempted from odd-even due to safety reasons. Announcing the move, Kejriwal said, “Women driving alone, cars with women-only occupants and women accompanied by children less than 12 years old will be exempted from the rule.

The scheme will be in place from 8 AM-8 PM.

Addressing the press conference, the Chief Minister, who on Friday addressed the Copenhagen C40 World Mayors Summit via video conferencing, also called the move a part of a seven-point action plan aimed at tackling high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning starts in the neighbouring states. He added that no decision has been taken yet on exempting two-wheelers from the scheme and the government is talking to experts about it.

The odd-even scheme, as the name suggests, has vehicles with license plates ending with even numbers operate on ‘even’ dates and those with license plates ending in odd numbers operating on ‘odd’ dates. It was a flagship scheme of the Arvind Kejriwal government and was first implemented in January 2016 and then in November 2017. However, experts say that it has not been able to make any change to the poor condition of the environment in the city.

Many studies have rated Delhi as the most polluted capital city in the world. Its pollution levels increase drastically during October-November due to firecrackers that are burst on the festival of Diwali as well as stubble burning in the neighbouring states.