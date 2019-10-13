New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR is all set for round three of the Odd-Even scheme, officials have said that Gurugram may implement the rationing plan when the air quality in the city deteriorates to the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category. Speaking to a leading daily, Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that they are not ruling out the possibility of implementing the scheme in Gurugram.

“Its implementation could likely be similar to the scheme in Delhi,” HT quoted Khatri as saying. Besides, the deputy commissioner, in a letter dater October 9, reportedly directed officials to implement the odd-even scheme ‘when the PM2.5 levels cross 300 ug/m3 or PM10 levels cross 500 ug/m3 (five times above the standard) and persist for 48 hours or more’.

Earlier last month, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had asked Delhi and its adjoining areas to start implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October 15.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made some announcements regarding the odd-even scheme in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister had said that privately-owned CNG vehicles will now have to comply with the scheme, ending the exemption for private CNG cars which was in place during the two previous times the scheme was implemented in Delhi. However, the scheme will not be applicable during the weekend, an exemption that carried on from the two previous times.

However, the women drivers, like earlier, will be exempted from odd-even due to safety reasons. Announcing the move, Kejriwal said, “Women driving alone, cars with women-only occupants and women accompanied by children less than 12 years old will be exempted from the rule.” The scheme will be in force between November 4-15 from 8 AM-8 PM.

During the 12 days when the odd-even scheme will be in force, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. It was first implemented in January 2016 and then in November 2017. In its previous two versions, holidays were exempted from the scheme. However, experts say that it has not been able to make any change to the poor condition of the environment in the city.