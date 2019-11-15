New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that a decision on extension of the Odd-even traffic rationing scheme will be taken on November 18, Monday.

“There is no extension of odd-even for now. We are watching the situation. If there is improvement in wind speed, there will be no odd-even. The government will take a final call on Monday after monitoring the situation for two more days,” the CM said while addressing reporters.

Furthermore, he added that the air quality is expected to improve in the coming days, as per the forecast. Notably, Odd-Even was imposed in Delhi from November 4 and it will conclude on Nov 15, Friday.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development is underway at Parliament House Annexe, over severe air pollution in Delhi. The representatives of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, DDA, NDMC, CPWD, NBCC and municipal corporations of Delhi are present.