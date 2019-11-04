New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took a bicycle from his home on Mathura road here to reach secretariat as the third Odd-Even car rationing scheme kicked-off in the capital city on Monday.

Later, top Delhi Cabinet Ministers led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were seen car pooling as they were not exempted from the scheme. Kejriwal joined his ministers and neighbours Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain to take a car from his residence, 6 Flagstaff road, Civil lines to the Secretariat at ITO.

Deputy CM @msisodia leaves for his office on a bicycle, from his residence #LetsUniteAgainstPollution pic.twitter.com/hCgjeVdzKr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2019

“Share a car, this will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution,” Kejriwal had tweeted in the morning. The chief minister had also urged private auto and taxi drivers to avoid overcharging the passengers.

Speaking to ANI, he also claimed that 15 lakh cars will be off the roads during the rationing scheme. “Everyday 30 lakh cars ply on Delhi roads, and due to this odd-even scheme, atleast 15 lakh cars will be off the roads, so yes this will help in lowering pollution levels. I am happy that people are cooperating with us”, he told the news agency.

About Odd-Even Scheme

Odd-even is a car rationing system in which vehicles with number plates ending with even numbers 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 are allowed to run on even dates, and those ending with odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 ply on odd dates.The system aims to curb the number of cars on roads and thus limit the pollution cause by them.

The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Violation of the scheme will attract a penalty of Rs 4,000, double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the scheme.

(With agency inputs)