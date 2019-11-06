New Delhi: With the Odd-even scheme of the Delhi government entering the third day, Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has issued nearly 406 challans to people for violating rules related to the anti-pollution scheme.

Aimed at reducing the pollution level in the national capital, the scheme is applicable from 8 AM to 8 PM and it will not be effective on Sunday. The violation of rules can attract a fine up to Rs 4,000.

A traffic rationing measure initiated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme allows private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd number to play on roads on odd dates and vehicles with registration numbers ending with even number to ply on roads on even dates.

On Tuesday which was the second day of the scheme, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the number of challans issued for violating the road rationing scheme increased comparatively.

“Delhi is religiously following the odd-even scheme. Many people were only warned yesterday to follow odd-even rule and they were not challaned,” Sisodia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Official data indicated that over 562 challans were issued on the second day with Traffic Police, Transport Department and Revenue Department fining 213, 157 and 192 violators respectively.

On Monday, the first day of the odd-even implementation, Delhi Police said it had issued over 271 challans. For smooth conduct of the scheme, over 465 teams of traffic, transport and revenue departments have been deployed in the national capital.

While announcing about the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that vehicles carrying school children would be exempted from the rule.

After the scheme came into force, the Delhi government has claimed that over 15 lakh vehicles had been taken off the road.

Meanwhile, the Government of Delhi earlier in the day announced to give relaxations to people from the odd-even scheme during the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 11 and 12.